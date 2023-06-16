Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,465 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,132,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale.

