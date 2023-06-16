Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.82

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.82 and last traded at $130.95, with a volume of 3399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

Insider Activity

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $508,695. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chase by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.