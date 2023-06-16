Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,531,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

