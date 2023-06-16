Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.85.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.
