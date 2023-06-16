Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

