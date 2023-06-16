ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Insider Transactions at ClearOne

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,139. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.