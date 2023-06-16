CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Anna L. K. Seeley Buys 1,210,000 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,597,200 ($1,998,498.50).

CLS Stock Performance

CLI opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £529.35 million, a P/E ratio of -666.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.41. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 126.69 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.75).

Get CLS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

