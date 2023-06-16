CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

