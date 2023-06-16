Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 5,659 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.