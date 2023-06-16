Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $1.21 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,918,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,413,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PEP stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

