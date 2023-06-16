Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $978,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

