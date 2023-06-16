Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,732,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $237,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

