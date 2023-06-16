Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,698,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,339,000 after acquiring an additional 80,818 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,412,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
