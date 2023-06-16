Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.65. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 500,277 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

