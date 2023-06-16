Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SID opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

