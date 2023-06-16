Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

