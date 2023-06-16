Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.