Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

