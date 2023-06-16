Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,048 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

