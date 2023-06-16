Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,599 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.