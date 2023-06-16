Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

