Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

