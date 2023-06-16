Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,060 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

