Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

