Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $399.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.12 and a 200 day moving average of $353.64. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $401.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

