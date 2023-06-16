Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average is $201.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

