Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.52 and a 200-day moving average of $304.57. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

