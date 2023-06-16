Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Confluent by 130.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

