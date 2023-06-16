Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $93.02 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.