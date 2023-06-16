Contrasting Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Severn Trent pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennon Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 1 2 4 0 2.43 Pennon Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Severn Trent and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given Severn Trent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 41.91 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.58 33.95

Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Severn Trent beats Pennon Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology; manages and sells land; and offers search services. It also provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense for design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks, as well as services to developers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. It serves approximately 50 million household and non-household customers. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

