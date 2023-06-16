Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

