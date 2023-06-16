Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,274,000 after buying an additional 2,999,283 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,509,000 after purchasing an additional 701,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.