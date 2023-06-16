Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

