Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,125 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $199.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

