Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires Shares of 14,403 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 833,489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.