Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires Shares of 24,171 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

See Also

