Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.89 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

