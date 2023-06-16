Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.