Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

