Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 10,946 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,946 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

