Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 13,628 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 216,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 434,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Argus cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

