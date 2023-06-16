Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 2,934 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $274.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

