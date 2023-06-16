Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 5,123 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEA stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

