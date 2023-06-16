Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $232,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

