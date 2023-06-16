Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $254,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

FRT opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

