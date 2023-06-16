Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $304,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

