Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $307,000 in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 262,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 593,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 301,268 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

