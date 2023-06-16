Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $356,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

