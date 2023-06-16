Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $384,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.32 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

