Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $437,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

