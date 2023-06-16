Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $444,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

