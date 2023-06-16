Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $488,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,736,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.48 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

